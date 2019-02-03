Tony Gonzalez to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tony Gonzalez/Clutch Points

New York, NY: After a 17-year career in the National Football League, playing in 14 Pro Bowls, all while breaking tight end records, Tony Gonzalez has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gonzalez was drafted 13th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1997 NFL Draft, where he went onto play 12 seasons with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2009. He spent five seasons in Atlanta before retiring following the 2013 season.

The first-ballot Hall of Famer has accumulated 1,325 receptions, 15,127 receiving yards (6th all-time, 1st tight end all-time) and 111 touch downs in his career (8th all-time, 2nd tight end all-time).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place in Canton, Ohio in August 2019.

(Tony Gonzalez, Twitter)