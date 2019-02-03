New York, NY: After a 17-year career in the National Football League, playing in 14 Pro Bowls, all while breaking tight end records, Tony Gonzalez has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Gonzalez was drafted 13th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1997 NFL Draft, where he went onto play 12 seasons with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2009. He spent five seasons in Atlanta before retiring following the 2013 season.
The first-ballot Hall of Famer has accumulated 1,325 receptions, 15,127 receiving yards (6th all-time, 1st tight end all-time) and 111 touch downs in his career (8th all-time, 2nd tight end all-time).
The Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place in Canton, Ohio in August 2019.
(Tony Gonzalez, Twitter)
Recent Articles
- Panama City.- Puerto Rico Came Cold to the Caribbean Series February 4, 2019
- Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriot Joe Cardona February 3, 2019
- Tony Gonzalez to Pro Football Hall of Fame February 3, 2019
- Super Bowl: Ads, Beer & Betting February 2, 2019
- Carroll’s Cuisine: Sports Help End The Government Shutdown January 27, 2019
- Plan Now For Hall Of Fame Weekend – Latinos In The House! January 27, 2019
- It’s Time… Thank you & Take Care! January 27, 2019
- Hall of Famers: Martinez, Mussina, and Rivera [Photos] January 24, 2019
- Now There Are 5 January 23, 2019
- Mr. Unanimous January 22, 2019