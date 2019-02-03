Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriot Joe Cardona

CBS Boston

New York, NY: Super Bowl LIII is here. The Los Angeles Rams will compete against the New England Patriots for a chance to become the 2019 Super Bowl champions tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

A lot of conversations surrounding Super Bowl LIII include the Patriots’ success to reach their third Super Bowl in a row. Head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady currently have five Super Bowl rings and are pursuing their sixth as they make their ninth Super Bowl appearance. This will be the second time the two teams will face each other in the title game since Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, where the Patriots went onto win 20-17.

As many discuss the notable accomplishments of Brady and Belichick, as well as the Patriots elite offensive weapons including tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receivers Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, others will overlook the players that fuel the fire of the Patriots offense and special teams. Players like long snapper Joe Cardona. Cardona is a 26-years-old Mexican-American who was raised in El Cajon, CA. He is the only Latino playing in Super LIII.

Cardona was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round (166th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft from the United States Naval Academy. Cardona, who signed a four-year extension with the Patriots in 2018, remains a member of the U.S. Navy. His service and commitment to the Navy and the New England Patriots has inspired many including the Patriots organization, who have granted Cardona the Ron Burton Community Service Award for his service in the armed forces.

In his sophomore year in the league, Cardona helped the Patriots capture their fifth Super Bowl title in 2016. Now, when ready to take on the call, Cardona hopes to make an impact in tonight’s game by continuing to assist placekicker Stephen Gostkowski and punter Ryan Allen when needed in critical moments of the game, as he aspires to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy when the clock hits 0:00 at the end of the fourth quarter.

You can watch Joe Cardona and the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII tonight at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.