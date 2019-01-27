Plan Now For Hall Of Fame Weekend – Latinos In The House!

Bronx, NY: This year’s Hall Of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for July 21st will being mucho Latinos to Cooperstown, NY and the reason is quite clear. For one, we will witness one of the greatest pitchers in baseball, New York Yankees closer, Mariano Rivera. Many would want to be present to say they were there to see the first ever baseball player inducted with 100% of the votes. The second reason is that, Seattle Mariners, Edgar Martínez of the Seattle Mariners who’s fans have been lobbying and waiting for ten years for their franchise icon player to be inducted.

Both players representing the East and West coast of this baseball country will bring many fans to Cooperstown, NY. Rivera and Martínez will also attract many Latinos from the Caribbean and Central America. Panamanian, Rivera was the highlight of the Yankees bullpen and loved in the Big Apple and in his native country. He will bring many Yankee fans from New York and the tri-state area. Puerto Rican, Edgar Martínez will attract fans from Seattle and Boricuas from all over. As Seattle Baseball Nation reporter, Grant Bronson wrote, “come Sunday, July 21, the city of Seattle will stand still at 10:30am PT, with cheers of Ed-garrrrrr reverberating throughout every nook and cranny of Mariners fandom.

Latino Sports customarily organizes an all day bus trip from the South Bronx to Cooperstown, NY every year that a Latino is inducted to the HOF. This year we expect to have more than one bus because no sooner was the news released about Mariano and Edgar than we received calls from two fans that wanted to reserve a seat for our 2019 trip.

Also inducted were, Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina. Both players still have no team hat designated for the induction. Halladay who passed on November 2017 played 16 seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and four for the Phillies. Mussina played 10 seasons with the Orioles and eight for the Yankee.

We are proud that the 2019 class of inductees will be the first ever class of two Latinos, both born in their respective countries (Panama & Puerto Rico) to be voted into and inducted into the HOF on the same year.

We look forward to organizing this years bus trip and urge anyone interested in joining us on Sunday July 21st, 2019 to contact us early for your reservation. Anyone interested in attending can call 718-402-9310, or email us at latsports@aol.com