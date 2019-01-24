New York, NY – Congratulations to Cooperstown newest baseball immortals Edgar Martínez, Mike Mussina and Mariano Rivera, who were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
With today’s press conference taking place at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, my friend and iconic Pro Wrestling Photographer George Napolitano covered the event and emailed me asking if we needed any photos. I accepted. Thank you, George.
Recent Articles
- Hall of Famers: Martinez, Mussina, and Rivera [Photos] January 24, 2019
- Now There Are 5 January 23, 2019
- Mr. Unanimous January 22, 2019
- Is Today The Day For Edgar Martínez? January 22, 2019
- Carroll’s Cuisine: Courageous Kanter January 21, 2019
- NFL: Inspira El Cambio Initiative January 21, 2019
- Carroll’s Cuisine: Bye-Bye, Bowles December 31, 2018
- Veteran Nelson Cruz on the Move December 27, 2018
- Yasiel Puig to Cincinnati Reds in Blockbuster Trade December 26, 2018
- Feliz Navidad, Mi Gente! December 25, 2018