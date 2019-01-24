Hall of Famers: Martinez, Mussina, and Rivera [Photos]

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Congratulations to Cooperstown newest baseball immortals Edgar Martínez, Mike Mussina and Mariano Rivera, who were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

With today’s press conference taking place at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, my friend and iconic Pro Wrestling Photographer George Napolitano covered the event and emailed me asking if we needed any photos. I accepted. Thank you, George.