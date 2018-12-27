Veteran Nelson Cruz on the Move

Nelson Cruz/Seattle Times

14-year veteran Nelson Ramon Cruz has signed a one-year $14.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, which includes a $12 million team option for 2020.

Cruz is a six-time All Star with a career total of 360 home runs, 1011 RBIs and a .274 average. In the the past five seasons Cruz has launched 37 home runs or more. At 38-years-old, Cruz continues to progress offensively as a designated hitter, showing off the longevity of his power, that should make an impact on a team that fell below .500 in the American League Central last season but made the American League Wildcard game in 2017.

Born in Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, Cruz made his debut in 2005 with the Milwaukee Brewers but was traded the following season to the Texas Rangers where he made a prominent impact on the field from 2006 to 2013, participating in consecutive World Series (2010, ’11) and was awarded the American League Championship Series MVP award in 2011.

After a one-year stint with the Baltimore Orioles in 2014, which included a 40-home run season, Cruz signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2015 where he went onto hit 163 home runs over four seasons, earning him Silver Slugger awards in 2015 and 2016.

Cruz will join countrymen Miguel Sano, Ervin Santana, Michael Pineda, Fernando Romero, Jorge Polanco and Adalberto Mejia in Minnesota.