NY Cosmos: Danny Szetela Returns

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Cosmos announced today the re-signing of club captain Danny Szetela.

Szetela, 31, has been an instrumental member of the club after first signing with the team in 2013. The midfielder has made over 100 appearances in green and white as the 2019 season marks his seventh with the club.

“Danny is an instrumental part of the New York Cosmos,” Cosmos Senior Vice President Joe Barone said. “Tactically, he’s a player that is very sound and gives a lot of balance to the team. He works very, very hard, and he provides leadership on and off the field.

“His drive, his commitment, and his love for the fan base clearly shows why we thought it was important to bring him back.”

During his tenure with the Cosmos, Szetela has lifted three league titles – 2013, 2015, and 2016 – and helped the Cosmos to a fourth NASL Final appearance in 2017.

Wearing the captain’s armband in 2018 with Cosmos B, he helped lead the side to a North Atlantic Conference title as well as posting a perfect 10-0-0 record in NPSL regular-season play. Szetela was also named to the Conference Best XI.

Before signing with the Cosmos, Szetela began his career as a teenager with the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2004. The native of Clifton, N.J., has also taken the field for Brescia in Italy and Racing Santander in Spain as well as D.C. United in MLS. The midfielder represented the United States at youth and senior level, earning three senior caps.

“To wear the captain’s armband is a big honor,” Szetela said. “I need to make sure I push my teammates in whatever way I can to make this club grow, to win championships, and to continue to have success.”

He added: “The connection with the fans has always been special. They have always been there for us, no matter what. The best thing we can do as players is every time we step on the field is to give 100 percent. We can’t wait to keep seeing them singing in the stands.”

More info on the team and 2019 NPSL Founders Cup will be announced at a later date.